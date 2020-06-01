1.9 million jobless claims turned in

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The number of new workers who applied for unemployment benefits last week was 1.877 million, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Economists had predicted that the claims would total 1.8 million.

Since mid-March, over 42 million workers have become jobless and claimed unemployment benefits. The number of claims has overwhelmed agencies charged with administering the benefits. While over 40 million people have submitted unemployment claims, only 27 million of them have been processed, according to analysis by The Century Foundation.

