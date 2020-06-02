SECTIONS
2/3 of small-town church members coronavirus positive

Facebook video of Oregon congregation having service pre-opening is deleted

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 18, 2020 at 1:16pm
(OREGONIAN) A large coronavirus outbreak in a small northeast Oregon county grew by 119 new cases Tuesday, yet again pushing the state to a new record number of cases confirmed in a single day, state and county officials said.

At least 236 coronavirus cases have been linked to an outbreak at Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church in Union County’s Island City, a small town near La Grande, confirmed Deputy State Epidemiologist Tom Jeanne. The outbreak accounts for 47% of the 462 cases reported statewide since Monday.

“That does make this the largest single outbreak of COVID-19 in Oregon to date," Jeanne said.

Read the full story ›

