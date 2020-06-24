24-year-old dies while rigging explosives as Philly terrorized in string of ATM blasts

(ZERO HEDGE) In among the clearest examples of an attempt at what could be considered domestic terrorism related to the ongoing riots so far, a 24-year-old man died Tuesday when he blew himself up while planting explosives on an ATM in Philadelphia.

Police and emergency medical personnel rushed the scene, where they found live explosives, according to Fox 29. While the safe was still intact, the machine's electronic components were destroyed. Crucially the detonation occurred near an apartment complex and local businesses.

Though details remain somewhat murky, a CBS affiliate reported the man was also shot during the police response after being severely injured in his attempt to blow up the ATM. He likely still had explosive devices on him which police considered a threat.

