Twitter: China deployed 150 times more fake-news accounts than Russia

After the various means by which Russia allegedly interfered in the 2016 election were debunked, virtually all that was left was the dissemination of fake news on social media. And Robert Mueller's special counsel team couldn't even back its claim that the activity was tied to the Kremlin.

Now, Twitter is putting the Russian interference claims in further perspective in a report finding that it's China we should worry about in this 2020 campaign season, reports The National Pulse.

The Chinese Communist Party has nearly 200,000 Twitter accounts to disseminate "state-linked" propaganda, the report says.

Meanwhile, Russia has fewer than 1,200 such accounts.

Twitter's report, "Disclosing networks of state-linked information operations we’ve removed," found two methods used by the Chinese communists to target Twitter users with Chinese propaganda.

First, China has 23,750 accounts that comprise the core of the network.

Then it has deployed 150,000 accounts designed to boost the content, meaning to multiply the spread of posts.

Twitter said the accounts were "involved in a range of manipulative and coordinated activities" and "spreading geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China (CCP), while continuing to push deceptive narratives about the political dynamics in Hong Kong."

National Pulse noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s 2016 decree has materialized: "wherever the readers are, wherever the viewers are, that is where propaganda reports must extend their tentacles."

The relatively few Russian accounts, Twitter said, have been limited to promoting the United Russia party and attacking political dissidents.

National Pulse spotlighted the Chinese bots in March, revealing they had flooded Twitter threads attacking the United States, President Trump and anyone who believes the Chinese Communist Party should be held responsibile for the COVID-19 pandemic.