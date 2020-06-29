Amid new evidence of the direct involvement of President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in the prosecution of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the onetime national security adviser's lawyer is putting a spotlight on one of the likely motives.

Sidney Powell disclosed in an interview that Flynn was prepared to expose massive corruption by U.S. intelligence agencies under Obama, led by then-CIA Director John Brennan.

That is, in part, why federal agents "set up" Flynn, Powell told the "Vickie McKenna Show" on WIBA in Madison, Wisconsin, reported LifeZette.

"He was going to audit the intel agencies because he knew about the billions Brennan and company were running off the books," Powell said.

An appeals court last Wednesday ordered the charges against Flynn dropped. Flynn previously withdrew his plea of guilty to a charge of lying to FBI agents in the Russia-collusion probe after evidence surfaced that he had been the victim of a "perjury trap." Unsealed notes show FBI agents plotting to get Flynn to lie so he could be prosecuted.

Obama tapped Flynn in 2012 to serve as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2012. But Flynn was pushed out after clashing with Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and others.

Flynn explained in his 2016 book "The Field of the Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and Its Allies" that he was fired "after telling a congressional committee that we were not as safe as we had been a few years back," noted LifeZette.

Before joining Trump's campaign as a foreign policy adviser in February 2016, he criticized the CIA in an interview with the New York Times.

"They've lost sight of who they actually work for," Flynn said of the CIA in October 2015.

"They work for the American people. They don't work for the president of the United States. ... It's become a very political organization," he said.

Obama wanted 'the right people on the case'

WND reported last week that newly released handwritten notes by fired FBI investigator Peter Strzok show Obama and Biden had a direct role in the prosecution of Flynn.

Strzok – memorializing a Jan. 4, 2017, meeting in the Oval Office regarding Flynn's phone call with Russian Ambassador Kislyak – said that Biden wanted to invoke the Logan Act against Flynn and that Obama ordered the investigation.

Obama, according to the notes, sought to have "the right people on the case."

The Logan Act is a rarely used 1799 law that bars unauthorized American citizens from negotiating official national business with foreign countries that are in conflict with the U.S.

Of further significance is the fact that then-FBI Director James Comey, according to Strzok's notes, said during the meeting that the calls between Flynn and Kislyak "appear legit."

The case against Flynn proceeded, nevertheless.

The notes, submitted in the Flynn case, indicate the potential Logan Act violation became a pretext to investigate the former Trump official.

Previously unsealed court documents revealed the FBI was preparing to shut down the Flynn probe until Strzok personally intervened. Strzok, along with another FBI agent, then conducted the interview in Flynn's office in the White House that led to charges of perjury and Flynn's firing after only a month as national security adviser.

Obama and Biden were joined in the Oval Office meeting by Comey, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, National Security Adviser Susan Rice and CIA Director John Brennan. Rice famously memorialized the meeting in an email to herself on the last day of the Obama administration. She wrote that the meeting took place Jan. 5, 2017. But Stzrok's notes show it likely took place Jan. 4.

The Federalist reported that until this week, the exculpatory information was withheld from Flynn and his defense team, congressional committees and the American public.

The selective leaking of information damaging to Flynn and the Trump administration spurred the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, who was unable to find sufficient evidence of the overarching claim of Trump campaign collusion with Russia.