500,000 sign up for Parler in 3 days after Twitter suspends pro-Trump accounts

'Technology companies shouldn’t be able to put their thumb on the scale and reshape speech in our country'

Published June 27, 2020 at 4:03pm
(DAILY CALLER) 500,000 people created accounts on the social media platform Parler after Twitter banned two conservative accounts Tuesday.

Parler’s user base increased by 50% this week, bringing the total number of users to over 1.5 million, Mediaite reported Thursday.

The surge comes after Twitter permanently banned the account of Carpe Donktum, and locked the account of The National Pulse Editor-In-Chief Raheem Kassam. Both accounts, which were locked Tuesday, have over 200,000 followers.

