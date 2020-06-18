'That '70s Show' actor charged with raping 3 women

(FOX NEWS) -- Danny Masterson has been charged with “forcibly raping three women” in separate incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Wednesday.

The three counts of rape by force or fear come after a three-year investigation of Masterson, 44. The charges were filed Tuesday and Masterson was arrested late Wednesday morning, jail records showed. He was being held on $3.3 million bail.

The “That ‘70s Show” star is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, according to the complaint. He is also accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in 2003, and "sometime" between the months October and December of that year is accused of also raping a 23-year-old woman, whom the actor invited into his Hollywood Hills home, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s (DA's) Office.

