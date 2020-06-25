SECTIONS
Money Politics
Print

Ad agency counting BMW, PayPal and Pepsi as clients joins Facebook boycott

'We are taking this action to protest the platform’s irresponsible propagation of hate speech, racism, and misleading voter information'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 25, 2020 at 12:25pm
Print

(CNBC) Advertising agency Goodby Silverstein, owned by the Omnicom Group, has announced that it intends to join the ”#StopHateForProfit” campaign and pull advertising from Facebook next month.

The agency’s clients include the likes of BMW, HP, PayPal, Pepsi, Doritos, and Adobe.

Last week, a group of six organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Sleeping Giants and Color of Change, called on Facebook advertisers to halt their spending on the social media platform during the month of July. They’re asking large brands “to show they will not support a company that puts profit over safety.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×