Ad agency counting BMW, PayPal and Pepsi as clients joins Facebook boycott

(CNBC) Advertising agency Goodby Silverstein, owned by the Omnicom Group, has announced that it intends to join the ”#StopHateForProfit” campaign and pull advertising from Facebook next month.

The agency’s clients include the likes of BMW, HP, PayPal, Pepsi, Doritos, and Adobe.

Last week, a group of six organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Sleeping Giants and Color of Change, called on Facebook advertisers to halt their spending on the social media platform during the month of July. They’re asking large brands “to show they will not support a company that puts profit over safety.”

