It adds up: Smokers with better math skills more likely to consider quitting

(STUDY FINDS) -- COLUMBUS, Ohio – The statistics associated with smoking cigarettes can be scary. More than 5 million people around the world die each year from smoking-related illnesses. The average life expectancy of a smoker is 10 years less than a non-smoker. Cigarette smoke contains over 7,000 chemicals, 70 of which are known to cause cancer. The list of alarming figures goes on and on.

But how well do smokers understand these statistics? And how much does that affect their likelihood of quitting? A new study by researchers at Ohio State University claims that smokers who are stronger with numbers are more likely to want to quit.

“People who had better math skills remembered more of the scary numbers about smoking risks that we gave them, and that made a difference,” explains lead author Brittany Shoots-Reinhard, a research assistant professor in psychology at OSU in a media release.

