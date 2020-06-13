African American Council BOOED by protesters in Seattle's 'autonomous zone'

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Two black female members of Seattle's African American Community Advisory Council were booed on Thursday as they told protesters inside the city's 'autonomous zone' that they have hijacked the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protesters descended on the six-block zone in Seattle earlier this week to declare it an autonomous zone. They took over the police precinct, sending the few cops who remained there fleeing.

Photos of armed guards and checkpoints startled outsiders and drove President Trump to declare the area full of 'domestic terrorists' and 'ugly anarchists'.

