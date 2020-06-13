SECTIONS
African-American reparation bill passes California Assembly

'Those who have been treated unjustly need the means to make themselves whole again'

Published June 13, 2020 at 10:36am
(ASSOCIATED PRESS) A proposal to establish a task force to study and prepare recommendations for how to give reparations to African Americans passed the California Assembly on Thursday.

The bill advanced with a 56-5 vote as protests nationwide over police brutality re-energized the movement for racial justice and activists pressed for sweeping reforms. It is a top priority for California’s Legislative Black Caucus.

If the bill passes the Senate and is signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, eight people with backgrounds in racial justice reforms would lead a study into who would be eligible for compensation and how it should be awarded.

