Air conditioning eyed as contributor to coronavirus cases

'People are going indoors'

Published June 17, 2020 at 9:21am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- As cases of COVID-19 surge in several warm-weather states, public health experts are pointing to the easing of state and local government restrictions and the recent spate of demonstrations as likely transmitters.

But there is another possible culprit: air conditioning.

"There is a seasonal effect, spread of [the coronavirus] is less efficient in heat and humidity. But in many parts of the U.S. you're getting a reverse seasonal effect," former head of the Food and Drug Administration Scott Gottlieb tweeted Friday. "It's 110 degrees in Phoenix, 95 degrees in Houston. People are going indoors for air conditioning."

