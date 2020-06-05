America in chaos? Thank the left

America is in chaos with rioters creating mayhem all around the country, and you can thank the left for the resulting death and destruction.

First of all, please understand the difference between protesters and rioters. This whole thing started out as legitimate protests by peaceful people exercising their First Amendment rights against a terrible injustice.

But then, in classic "false flag" fashion, domestic terrorists seized control of the opportunity and launched an orchestrated concert of anarchy, terrorism and murder.

"The rioting has two components – the rage-filled savages who are burning and looting for the insane joy of destruction, and the left's brownshirts, who are taking advantage of the chaos to bring down what they call the system," notes Don Feder. "The fingerprints of the Party of Plunder/Party of Treason are all over both."

In New York City, witnesses and high-ranking NYPD officials are reporting on the synchronized efforts: "[A] group of cops investigating the highly-coordinated crimes are telling local TV stations that they have evidence many of the looters were chauffeured to the 'jobs' and brought large arsenals of power tools to help them break in. … 'Cars would drive up, let off the looters, unload power tools and suitcases and then the cars would drive away ... there were a lot of out-of-towners.'"

"Don't you dare lie to the American people by saying that any of this had anything to do, at its violent core, with George Floyd," said Laura Ingraham.

"There wasn't a politician or public figure in the entire nation who was defending the killer cop," added David Horowitz.

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik stated the obvious: "Is there anyone that truly believes that this was not an organized event? How much do you think it would cost for communications and travel and manpower for an event like this? Whose money is behind it? … These pop-up riots, where they're destroying businesses and cars and everything else, who's paying? When these Antifa people get locked up, who pays their bail? Who gets them out of jail? How did they get there in the first place? Who pays for their communication networks? … These aren't protesters. These people are paid radical left-wing anarchists that come to instigate and engage in extreme violence, arson, and looting."

Leftist politicians tried to blame white supremacists (forgive me, but why would white supremacists riot over a black man's death?), then white people in general, and of course tried to pin the entire blame on Trump. The verbal gymnastics necessary to justify these conclusions (looting is just "symbolic taking" and "destroying property which can be replaced is not violence") would be funny if the whole situation weren't so tragic.

I don't know the end results of these riots. News is changing from minute to minute, hour to hour. All I do know is it's gone beyond – way beyond – any excuse of protesting the death of George Floyd. It is, very simply, an attempt to create anarchy within the nation – and this is something the vast majority of citizens of every skin color DO NOT WANT.

But the left wants it. Big Tech wants it. The media want it. Leftist politicians want it. CNN is acting like these riots are the greatest thing since sliced bread. The Massachusetts attorney general is cheering the violence: "Yes, America is burning, but that's how forests grow."

But everywhere else, citizens – regardless of their ethnicity or political affiliation – are horrified. This poignant photo illustrates it beautifully: A group of black people protecting a white cop who got separated from the others. Most people, including the protesters, aren't interested in violence. That's why it's important to distinguish between protesters and rioters.

The leftist politicians who insist on calling the rioters "peaceful" while the goons loot cities, burn businesses (many owned by blacks), attack innocent bystanders and shoot police officers are in cahoots with the thugs, plain and simple. These politicians are as guilty as if they threw those pre-positioned bricks themselves.

"Is there or is there not a political party that sees political advantage in riots, looting and arson? There is," stated Rush Limbaugh. "Is there or is there not a political party that sees political opportunity in 40 million Americans out of work? Yes! It's not even arguable."

But one thing is certain: Americans are a tough, resilient, stubborn people. If we are pushed, we push back twice as hard. It's why gun sales have skyrocketed 80% over last year. Initially fueled by the coronavirus, sales have accelerated with the riots.

And people of all races are pulling together in the aftermath of the violence. Witness the touching scenes of communities gathering to clean up broken glass and comfort mourning business owners.

People are also gathering to prevent violence in the first place. In Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, armed citizens peacefully patrolled the downtown for three nights (here's a video) to prevent violence after riots in nearby Spokane, Washington, got out of control. Other communities also prevented Antifa destruction by a show of force. Rioting is a lot less fun if the intended victims can defend themselves. The Second Amendment wins again.

The reason behind all this nationwide mayhem is simple: It's the left's latest coup attempt. The left would rather see America burn than tolerate a conservative in office. Rush Limbaugh speculates the riots are a distraction from "what's coming down the tracks" as far as investigation into Obama-era deep state crimes. He said the new evidence of the Obama administration's attempted "coup" is making the average person more aware of the scandal, causing an even greater "Democrat media freak-out."

The fake news stories and hostile media haven't brought down Trump. Frustratingly, neither has the Russian collusion, impeachment, the "plandemic," the lockdowns, or the crashed economy. OK, so maybe orchestrated nationwide anarchy will work.

Or maybe it won't. Black approval for Trump just surged over 40%. As a female protester – pleading with rioters to stop looting – shouted: "This is going to get Trump re-elected! PLEASE STOP!"

Amen. Preach it, sister.

The left has sown the wind. They'd damn well better be prepared to reap the whirlwind.