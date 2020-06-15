SECTIONS
American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine

Meeting his girlfriend, fashion model and actress Yael Shelbia

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 14, 2020 at 8:46pm
(JERUSLAEM POST) -- American tourist Brandon Korff has been instructed to leave Israel after breaching its quarantine rules, the Population and Immigration Administration announced on Sunday.

As part of the nationwide effort of limiting the spread of coronavirus, it was decided on March 18 that foreigners will not be allowed entry into Israel.

However, Korff requested an exception, arguing that he plans to visit his brother who is currently serving as an IDF lone solider. In light of the circumstances and after having had verified all necessary paperwork, Korff's request was approved under restrictions set by the Health Ministry.

