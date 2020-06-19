Antifa torches and topples George Washington statue in Portland

(POST-MILLENNIAL) A statue of George Washington, the first president of the United States, was toppled and burned Thursday night by Antifa in Portland, Oregon.

The statue is located on the front lawn of Portland's German American Society and is almost 100 years old. It is believed to have been first erected around 1926 and is considered part of the City of Portland and Multnomah County Public Art Collection. It was maintained by the Regional Arts and Culture Council. Notably, vandals spray-painted "1619" on the torso, a reference to "The 1619 Project"?—a New York Times project that attempts to recast America as a nation founded on the institution of slavery. Historians have dismissed the project as revisionist, citing factual errors.

