Atlanta dispatcher spends 14 minutes giving long list of calls 'Code 12' where no report taken because no one to send

Are cops walking off the job?

Published June 18, 2020 at 1:20pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) There are reports tonight that police officers in Atlanta, Georgia called off work tonight after murder charges were filed against Officer Garrett Rolfe in the death of Rayshard Brooks last weekend.

There are now audio clips of Atlanta police dispatchers giving a long list of “Code 12” which means there was no one to send to a call in.

Here’s a clip where a dispatcher is told that any “29,” meaning a fight in progress “where there’s nobody getting severely jacked up or weapons” will be “auto Code 12.”

