Aunt Jemima just got beheaded by the Culture Jihadists

I have sad news to report from the baked goods aisle of your local supermarket. Our beloved Aunt Jemima has been decapitated by the culture jihadists.

Quaker Foods North America announced in a press release they are going to rename Aunt Jemima Syrup and pancake mix.

I wrote a book about this sort of nonsense called, "Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left From Killing a Nation."

Quaker Foods said the origin of Aunt Jemima is based on a racial stereotype.

"We recognize Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype," Kristin Kroepfl told NBC News. "As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values. ..."

Culture Jihadists, the name I've given to leftists who want to destroy our history, were overjoyed by the news.

"Aunt Jemima is a retrograde image of Black womanhood on store shelves," Cornell University professor Riche Richardson told the "Today" show. "It's an image that harkens back to the antebellum plantation."

She said it's the kind of stereotype that is premised on "this idea of Black inferiority and otherness."

What in the name of Scarlett O'Hara is wrong with these people?

"It is urgent to expunge our public spaces of a lot of these symbols that for some people are triggering and represent terror and abuse," she said.

In the words of Tyler Perry's Madea, the culture jihadists should put the shut to the up.

In recent years, Quaker removed the mammy kerchief from the character. But that was not good enough for the cancel culture mob. Quaker says the only way to make progress toward racial equality is by creating a new non-racist breakfast product.

They also plan to donate $5 million to create engagement in the black community.

The makers of Uncle Ben's Rice went through a similar controversy several years ago. They kept Uncle Ben but made him a wealthy business owner. Instead of Uncle Ben, he's Chairman Ben.

It's hard to know what's going to trigger the cancel culture next – Oreo Cookies? Dukes Mayonnaise? White Lily Flour?

If nothing else the Culture Jihadists are giving Americans a bad case of indigestion. Seriously, folks, read my book.