Barr: It's 'infuriating' that Schiff still claims 'collusion'

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for years has charged that he has "evidence" of Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

He said in 2018 "there's plenty of evidence ... in plain sight," and in 2019 he claimed there is "ample evidence."

This year, after the release of transcripts of Obama officials testifying under oath that they saw no evidence of collusion, he insisted, "There is ample evidence of the corrupt interactions between the Trump campaign and Russia, both direct and circumstantial."

Attorney General William Barr clearly is fed up.

"It is infuriating, and it’s the same phenomenon I discussed with the media, which is the media misled the American people grossly over a long period of time with exaggerated claims and misinformation, and they haven’t been held accountable — and the same for a lot of these talking heads," he said in an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo, the Washington Examiner reported.

Barr said it's the responsibility of voters to hold Schiff accountable.

"That’s why we have elections. If the people of his district want him to continue to behave as he has, then they can send him back to office," he said.

Richard Grenell, then acting director of national intelligence, declassified the witness testimonies and pressured Schiff to release the transcripts.

Released in early May, the transcripts showed James Clapper, who was DNI under Barack Obama, testifying in 2017 he "never saw any direct empirical evidence" of collusion.

But in a media appearance, Clapper said the Trump campaign was "essentially aiding and abetting the Russians and having contacts, dozens of contacts, with Russians, some of whom were connected officially to Russian intelligence, and not reporting it."

National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power also said under oath that saw no evidence of collusion.

Later, special counsel Robert Mueller concluded that while the Russians interfered in the election, he could not establish any criminal actions on the part of the Trump campaign.

Barr said it's been "stunning that all we have gotten from the mainstream media is sort of bovine silence in the face of the complete collapse of the so-called Russiagate scandal, which they did all they could to sensationalize and drive."

"And it's, like, not even a ‘whoops.’ They're just onto the next false scandal. So, that has been surprising to me that people aren't concerned about civil liberties and the integrity of our governmental process," he said.

Further, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz found the Justice Department and the FBI committed at least 17 "significant errors and omissions" in their application for warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

And it's now known that the Steele dossier, the anti-Trump document funded by the DNC and Hillary Clinton's campaign, may have been compromised by Russian disinformation.

The whole scandal is the subject of a criminal investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

Schiff's dedication to the collusion story line has prompted some Republicans to call for an investigation of him.