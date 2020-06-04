Who is behind the rioting and looting?

Co-mingled with law-abiding protesters in the wake of George Floyd's murder by one rogue Minneapolis policeman, instigators are causing massive violence.

Who are these mostly-white masked men dressed in black, and why are they attacking and killing police, looting and torching black-owned stores, and spreading terror?

This is Antifa, whose name ironically means "anti-fascist." This terrorist coalition arose in Europe to fight Adolf Hitler – not to save democracy or freedom, but because – then as today – these Marxists want Stalinist-style Communist totalitarianism to dominate the world.

Their aim, says their Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement, is to "destroy the state, police, military, corporations and all those who run the American plantation … by any means necessary."

"In a crowd you can pick [these professional instigators] out," says Lara Logan, veteran investigative reporter formerly with CBS.

"They often have equipment on their backs and gas masks that aren't the typical gas masks; they're the expensive ones," Logan told Fox News' Laura Ingraham.

"They'll have DSLR cameras that [cost] thousands and thousands of dollars. … They'll have communications equipment like radios with military-grade antennas. You'll see they have earpieces in their ears. There are 'repeaters' on top of [their] vehicles."

"And these people come from the outside," Logan continued. "Their slogans are about abolishing the police … like 'The only good cops are dead cops.' So they're not looking to reform … or fix the system," but to destroy America.

Antifa's white Marxists exploit black concerns as a pretext for burning down cities and bankrupting America. After a targeted city burns, these terrorists move on – leaving jobless blacks in the ashes of what used to be their neighborhoods and businesses. Antifa is today's KKK.

Antifa members are not peaceful protesters but highly trained, well paid and expensively equipped guerrilla soldiers.

Who pays millions to bankroll this anti-America army? Who buys pallets of bricks delivered to protest sites, their expensive cars and trucks without license plates, their high-tech radios that monitor and disrupt encrypted police communications, and incendiary devices white Antifa provocateurs hand to feverish adolescent blacks, telling them to throw Molotov cocktails at police?

Who profits from recent riots? Communist China does. Leftist profiteer and major Democratic Daddy Warbucks globalist billionaire George Soros does.

Soros "has ties to Antifa through a far-left group called the Alliance for Global Justice (AfGJ)," according to investigator Matthew Vadum of the Capital Research Center. Soros' Open Society Institute gave AfGJ at least $100,000, and AfGJ "gave $50,000 to Refuse Fascism, an unincorporated Antifa group," writes Vadum.

"Refuse Fascism was created in the weeks after Donald Trump's unexpected [2016] victory over Hillary Clinton," writes Vadum. Refuse Fascism's website slogan: "It's Fascism: Drive Out the Trump/Pence Regime."

The Democrats' only hope of stopping Trump's 2020 reelection is to crash the economy from record highs to record lows. Democratic governors and mayors continue to lock down businesses (but allow leftist protests) on the pretext of COVID-19, and profit by having their leftist media comrades foment hatred of Trump, racial polarization and lies that Antifa thugs are "non-violent protesters."

Communist China hit the jackpot by attacking the United States with coronavirus biological warfare followed by Antifa terrorist warfare. American freedom dies if we impose authoritarian government.

Antifa fulfills Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci's scheme: a "march through the institutions" taking over American K-12 education, colleges, newspapers, media, Hollywood – and now hijacking the Democratic Party by left-wing radicals – to brainwash young Americans.

Corrupt Joe Biden – bought with $1.5 billion in Communist Chinese money – might become America's last president. Biden's handlers are helping bail out jailed terrorists, and Biden promises a police review board that will make peace officers afraid to arrest criminals.

Stoning was a biblical method of execution, but New York Marxist Mayor Bill de Blasio chastised an NYPD officer for merely drawing his sidearm when menaced by rioters throwing bricks.

Biden promises higher taxes to expropriate whatever the lockdown and looters have not already taken from businesses. Welfare Democrats call capitalists "evil" to justify stealing their money to buy votes, but looters now want to rob capitalists directly and eliminate Democratic middlemen. Antifa enriches itself by mass looting and, in recent days, by blowing up 130 bank ATMs in Philadelphia – where Soros spent $33 per vote to elect a soft-on-crime radical district attorney.

The left's reshaping of key institutions has turned too many young Americans into a fearful, infantilized, ignorant herd – a groupthink lynch mob. They care nothing for two African American security officers almost certainly just murdered by Antifa. They are being stampeded into an Antifa race war, tricked into destroying their future, and ours.

But Trump-hating, power-addicted "Progressive" Democrats and their Marxist Antifa comrades have now picked the low-hanging fruit – cities and states where Democratic mayors and governors handcuff the police and let criminals run amok.

Hypnotized "woke" young Americans are beginning to awaken from the left's destructive spell. Trump's threat of military intervention – although opposed by Democrats – cooled the violence.

Democrats now must either unchain people and let the economy recover, or be blamed for destroying it; either way, Trump's reelection prospects will improve greatly. God willing, America will defeat Antifacrats and remain the land of the free and home of the brave.

