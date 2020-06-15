Ben Carson: Trump will 'get there' on players kneeling during anthem

Ben Carson, President Trump's Housing and Urban Development secretary, says national anthem protesters need to make clear what their protesting.

"A lot of people are under the impression that they're kneeling because they don't respect our national anthem or they don't respect the flag or what it stands for," Carson said in an interview Monday with the "Hugh Hewitt Show.:

"And in fact, I don't think that's the reason that most of them are kneeling. I think most of them are kneeling because you know, they want to protest some brutality in the police forces. They need to make that very clear.

"And of course, now that that has been brought to national attention, I'm not sure if it needs to continue," he said, according to Fox News.

"He'll get there."

Carson was asked about President Trump's continued opposition to the anthem protests begun by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"Well, I don’t think he has manifested as much animosity in that region lately," Carson said. "And I think we just continue to work with him. He’ll get there."

Fox News reported U.S. Soccer officials have dropped a rule requiring players to stand for the anthem.

Do you support NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem as a form of protest?

And NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has apologized for the league's previous opposition and now urges players to "speak out and peacefully protest."

Trump's re-posted a tweet from Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz that said: "I’d rather the U.S. not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that won’t stand for the national anthem. You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised."

Kaepernick claimed American law enforcement is "systemically racist," but Carson strong disagrees.

"I’ve seen systemic racism growing up. I mean, we are so much better than that now," he said. "Do we still have racist people? Of course. You know, you’re always going to have people who think superficially and don’t think deeply. But you know, that doesn’t mean that the whole system is corrupted and needs to be changed."

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said some NFL players and coaches have been boasting about the "green light to kneel during the anthem."

He questioned those who claim it's about something other than the flag.

"If that’s the case, then why are you kneeling? If it’s not about the flag, then why are you kneeling during the anthem when the flag is flying? Why not kneel when the ref blows a call against a black player?" he asked.

"Why not kneel at some other strategic point, stop the game, shut it down? Really. Why kneel during the anthem and during the honoring of the flag if it’s not about that? I know. I’m stirring it up here. But this is a logical question that I have about this. They’re all out there saying, 'It ain’t about the flag — and if you think it’s about the flag, you just don’t get it.'"

He pointed out some players and teams kneel after the game.

"They go to the 50-yard line and they form a circle. You know why they kneel? 'Because they’re praying.' Religious players from both teams, both sides, go to midfield at the end of a game and kneel, and it’s crystal clear what they’re doing. Nobody is offended. (Well, you know, other than the atheists.) Nobody’s offended. Nobody raises a beef about it. Nobody thinks it’s any kind of a protest," Limbaugh said.

"Symbols mean things. How many people associate a police department with a flag? I never did. I mean, I see the flag all the time. I never once thought, 'Wow. I better honor the police department when I saw the flag.'"