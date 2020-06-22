Biden adviser weighs in on why Joe hasn't held news conference in 3 months

(FOX NEWS) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden's senior campaign adviser Symone Sanders dodged a question of why the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has not held a news conference in 80 days.

Biden has maintained a relatively low profile on the campaign trail during the coronavirus pandemic, holding occasional virtual events, but has not addressed questions from national media either in person or online. When asked about this by "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace, Sanders began by pointing to Biden's interactions with voters, not reporters.

"Just because we're campaigning virtually does not mean we are not meeting actual voters across the country," Sanders said. "Vice President Biden has campaigned in Michigan and Florida. Dr. [Jill] Biden has campaigned in Colorado and Texas. So the reality is what we have been doing is following CDC guidelines."

