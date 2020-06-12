Billy Graham predicted out-of-control racial bloodshed, unless …

The greatest evangelist who preached to more people than anyone in the history of the world gave us a chilling warning before he went to heaven. In spite of all our affluence and achievements, Billy said that unless we focused on the transformation of people's hearts, there would be worsening racial discord that is "more militant and a great deal of blood will be shed." ("World Aflame")

His concern was echoed recently by Dr. Ben Carson, one of the preeminent neurosurgeons in the world. Raised in an inner-city broken home with a poor education, he is one of our most respected and influential black leaders as a presidential candidate and now prestigious Cabinet member. His core conviction, like that of Rev. Graham, is profound yet simple: "The heart of the matter is the matter of the heart."

Instead of embracing seductive excuses for not succeeding, such as victimization or systemic racism, black Americans like Dr. Carson Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Michael Jordan and others work hard and persevere amidst setbacks. They reject race baiting and relate to Barack Obama, who was abandoned by his father yet became president, telling us, "Yes we can!"

We are living through the most harrowing experience of our lifetime. It's time to be difference makers! A massive three-wave tsunami hit us unexpectedly: worldwide pandemic; economic catastrophe; nationwide racial riots. Our assignment is to be compassionate communicators of the gospel and biblical truth to see hearts changed, rescuing the masses from deception to seize their destiny.

For 50 years I've worked hard to help people of all colors succeed while strengthening race relations. I came to Christ because of a black minister in Cleveland, Ohio, where I was the only white guy amidst his congregation. I served the city's first black mayor, Carl B. Stokes, and then worked in community relations at the AFL-CIO headquarters in Washington, D.C., where the majority of the population is black. God even arranged for me to speak in large conferences in apartheid South Africa to help foster change that finally came peacefully when Nelson Mandela was released from prison, became president and called everyone to forgiveness and a change of heart.

Racial Tension and Revolution

On June 7, the Wall Street Journal ran an article by a Russian expert who cited chilling parallels between the Russian Revolution and America today. He cited the power grab of intelligentsia elite; rationalization of left-wing violence; glorification of havoc; vilification of law enforcement and their supporters; defense of vandalism; stifling of dissent ("cancel culture"); and added, "unless there is some moral force that will stop it, the slide will accelerate."

Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Christian novelist, said the Russian Revolution was launched as God was removed. "If there is no God, everything is permitted."

Nobel Peace Prize winner Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn was once asked, "What made it possible for the Russian Revolution to take place and Socialistic Communism to rise to power?" His reply: "Men forgot God."

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. told us in the '60s, "History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people."

That will not be us! We are His peacemakers with a biblically informed worldview.

Refresher on Race Relations

Instead of propaganda adversely affecting multitudes, let's convey:

"So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him" (Genesis 1:27). Black, yellow, red or white, we are all image-bearers of God, so we treat all with dignity and respect!

"... for there is no partiality with God" (Romans 2:11).

"But if you show partiality, you are committing sin …" (James 2:9).

Our Pledge of Allegiance declares, "liberty and justice for all" so that's how we live.

Scripture states, "He has made from one blood every nation of men to live on the entire face of the earth ..." (Acts 17:26). Our motto from 1776 says "E Pluribus Unum" ("out of many one"), and this is our core conviction.

"He has told you, O man, what is good – and what does the Lord require of you, but to do justice and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?" (Micah 6:8).

Therefore, this is how we live as children of God who are difference makers yet discerning, so we're not involved with leftist extremists splashing "social justice" on every "cause" under the sun.

5 Guidelines to Advance Everyone Yet Avoid Extremism

God has given to us "the ministry of reconciliation" as "ambassadors for Christ" (2 Corinthians 5:18, 20). Here's how we help bring biblically informed healing and racial reconciliation to our hurting world.

1. PRAY. Ask God to search your heart; repent of any racist attitudes or actions; intercede against "powers and principalities" at work; petition for laborers, especially black leaders for the harvest; pray for discernment for our leaders and yourself to not be deceived by "white supremacist" or "epidemic police brutality" rhetoric.

2. DO JUSTICE. Jesus stood up for the oppressed, victimized and marginalized while confronting corrupt people and practices exploiting the vulnerable. He said be "salt," preserving so things won't rot and be "trampled under foot by men" (Matthew 5:13).

3. LOVE KINDNESS. Kindness is a forgotten fruit of the Spirit that we must recover in our day of racial tension and incivility. We "keep our center firm and edges soft" as we operate in a different spirit by accepting people, listening attentively, taking a genuine interest in their views (repugnant as a few may be!) then winsomely sharing our perspective from a grace filled heart.

In my study, I have only one poster. It is an oversized one of MLK Jr. saying, "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." He echoed what black icon George Washington Carver said, "I will never let another man ruin my life by making me hate him."

Agree with these two men as we hear race-baiters and rage-filled activists (one prominent "Reverend" owed $4.5 million back taxes!) calling for solidarity to "tear down this white supremacist nation built on the backs of slave labor!" Just don't ask them to give up their iPhones or athletic shoes made in slavery-established, repressive Communist China.

4. WALK HUMBLY. Renouncing any prideful attitude towards anyone, we should approach everyone in an attitude of humility as a servant.

5. SHARE THE GOSPEL. The only thing that can truly change a country, a culture and a life is not legislation, education or a massive demonstration, but rather regeneration – the "new birth" – changing hearts through the gospel. Our root problem is sin! Join me in the adventure of lifestyle evangelism by utilizing 5 FREE YouTube videos to inspire and help you!

Here's the Deal: I'll defer to Billy Graham to underscore God's heart to change hearts at this critical time. This is where we started, so listen as he brings things to a close.

"In Christ the middle wall has been broken down. There is no Jew, no Gentile – no black, white, yellow or red. We could be one great brotherhood in Jesus Christ. However, until we come to recognize Him as the Prince of Peace and receive His love in our hearts, the racial tension will increase, racial demands will become more militant, and a great deal of blood will be shed. The race problem could become another flame out of control."

– Billy Graham

Get started … TODAY!