Black teen who punched white Macy's employee in face ID'd, charged with felony assault

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A black teenager is being charged with assault for unleashing an 'unprovoked' attack on a white Macy's employee in a store in Flint, Michigan, earlier this month.

Damire Palmer, 18, was seen in a viral video posted on June 15 pummeling the employee on the ground, claiming the unidentified man called him the n-word in the middle of a store in Genesee Town Center.

Police announced Friday they had no evidence to suggest the employee used a racial slur and that Palmer carried out the attack unprovoked.

Read the full story ›