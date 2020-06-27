SECTIONS
Black teen who punched white Macy's employee in face ID'd, charged with felony assault

'This behavior as seen on the video is unacceptable, it is criminal, and it cannot be allowed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 27, 2020 at 1:23pm
(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A black teenager is being charged with assault for unleashing an 'unprovoked' attack on a white Macy's employee in a store in Flint, Michigan, earlier this month.

Damire Palmer, 18, was seen in a viral video posted on June 15 pummeling the employee on the ground, claiming the unidentified man called him the n-word in the middle of a store in Genesee Town Center.

Police announced Friday they had no evidence to suggest the employee used a racial slur and that Palmer carried out the attack unprovoked.

