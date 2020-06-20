SECTIONS
BLM co-founder admits: 'Our goal is to get Trump out'

'We're also going to continue to push and pressure vice president Joe Biden around his policies'

Published June 20, 2020 at 7:32pm
(ZERO HEDGE) While massive protests continue to rage across the country (and beyond) in the name of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors admitted during a Friday night interview with CNN that "our goal is to get Trump out."

Cullors, who described BLM organizers in 2015 as "trained Marxists," compared Trump to Hitler after refusing to meet with him, and referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as the Gestapo, told CNN's Jake Tapper (via Breitbart's Josh Caplan):

Read the full story ›

