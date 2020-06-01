Astonishing number of leaks threatened national security when Trump took office

The Trump administration in its early days faced dozens and dozens of security leaks that actually threatened national security – from those who were intent on pursuing a scheme to "frustrate and sabotage" him, according to a U.S. senator.

The Washington Examiner reported Sen. Ron Johnson, chief of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, described the situation of government bureaucrats "leaking" information that was supposed to be kept secret as "completely out of control."

The comments came during an interview with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo.

Those leaks now are getting attention at least partly because Attorney General William Barr has asked several U.S. attorneys "to review politically sensitive investigations, particularly the Russia investigation and the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn," the report said.

TRENDING: Newly released Flynn-Kislyak transcripts show no misconduct

The president himself has described the situation as "Obamagate" for the suspicion that ex-President Barack Obama and his administration tried to undermine Trump's presidency even before it began.

"A leak a day, 125 leaks in the first 126 days, and 62 of these leaks threatened national security, by President Obama's own definition of that, because they were concerned about that as well," the senator said.

"They had eight leaks of a similar nature in Obama vs. the Bush administration, about nine. They had 62. President Trump had 62 that threatened national security. It was completely out of control."

Are you surprised there were so many leaks when President Trump first took office? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 50% (1 Votes) 50% (1 Votes)

The Examiner reported the Wisconsin Republican wasn't upset just over the leakers, but also those reporters who either were complicit in the publication of secret information – or who were duped into doing that.

"It was leaked to 18 different outlets. And I haven't seen too much investigation, reporting, or investigatory reporting, from the media in terms of how they were either duped or complicit in this corruption of the transition process," he said.

The statistics are from a previous report the senator has discussed, which was sent to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the time.

Johnson has announced a meeting for Thursday to review a plan to issue subpoenas for testimony in the various instances of leaking.

Johnson said these leaks that have been documented helped to set up the "Russia narrative, first of Russia helping Trump and then, all of a sudden, the Trump campaign colluding with Russia, which set up a special counsel, even though, by the end of January, the FBI knew full, full well that there was nothing to that hoax, that they still allowed a special counsel to be set up in May of that year."

Johnson said it's clear that there was "corruption" involved, and the goal was to "sabotage" the Trump administration.