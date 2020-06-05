Brands, restaurants respond to Black Lives Matter protests

(DAILY MEAL) Big food brands are taking to social media to let followers know where they stand on protests happening in the wake of George Floyd’s death. From Ben & Jerry’s to DoorDash, here are brands that have made their solidarity clear using strong language, with many putting their money where their message is.
In a statement, Ben & Jerry’s said, “The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy. What happened to George Floyd was not the result of a bad apple; it was the predictable consequence of a racist and prejudiced system and culture that has treated black bodies as the enemy from the beginning.”
Advertisement - story continues below
The ice cream company called on the president, elected officials and political parties to disavow white supremacists and nationalist groups; and on Congress to pass H.R. 40, legislation that would create a commission to study the effects of slavery and discrimination.