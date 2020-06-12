Breaking new records for hypocrisy

Ever since he first descended the escalator in the Trump Tower lobby, Donald J. Trump has had a way of exposing the mendacity and hypocrisy that passes for politics in America. Or we should say the mendacious and hypocrites exposed themselves.

The candidates sharing the primary stage with him came off as wooden dummies mouthing platitudes no one believed.

The political media showed they were in on the joke by pretending to take the establishment candidates seriously, though no one else did.

The media's wall to wall coverage of Trump's 2016 rallies exposed the ratings-driven and celebrity-driven nature of our so-called news media. Trump made good ratings, and that trumped the liberal media's loathing for the man.

When Trump did win the media elite felt they were complicit by giving him all that free TV time, and they hated themselves for doing it. But rather than admit it or change their business model, they turned their hatred on the president and doubled down on the business model. If Orange Man Bad delivers more eyeballs, jettison any journalistic standards, hire the rankest of partisans and dress them up as "journalists" and "analysts."

TRENDING: Black leader unleashes on media at White House: 'Quit lying' about Trump

The hypocrisy and mendacity of the civil-libertarian left was exposed by the Mueller probe and Russia witch hunt. The same liberals that condemned COINTELPRO, the FBI and CIA counterintelligence program that targeted civil rights and antiwar movements in the 1960s, for targeting domestic political opponents cheered on the intelligence community targeting Trump supporters.

Without a hint of irony, Adam Schiff sent the Pentagon a letter expressing "concern" the intelligence services may be targeting Americans "engaging in constitutionally-protected activity within the United States." He means street protests not elections.

Schiff tells us, "It is precisely because of past abuses of power and illegal or inappropriate activities by the IC [intelligence community] that Congressional oversight of the IC was established. Ensuring that we prevent a repeat of past abuses is critical to protecting the civil liberties of the American people." He should tell that to Obama administration officials who used the FBI, CIA and Justice Department to frame an innocent man, (try to) rig an election and topple the elected president.

We find more falsehoods exposed in the latest spasm of protests, another manifestation of the left's hatred of President Trump.

We learned neo-Marxist activists exploited concerns about police brutality to stoke racial division in order to overthrow the established order, aka "systemic racism." And though Joe Biden says he doesn't support "defund the police," no one really believes this weak old senile man is capable of stopping the radicals in his party full of passionate intensity.

When some 1,200 doctors, nurses, med students and epidemiologists signed a letter saying "infectious disease experts must be clear and consistent in prioritizing an anti-racist message" and protests over the murder of George Floyd are "vital to the national public health" but "should not be confused with a permissive stance on all gatherings, particularly protests against stay-home orders," we learned that many of our "health experts" are not unlike the doctors that imprisoned dissidents in Soviet psychiatric hospitals on the pretext that no sane person could be against socialism.

We saw rampant hypocrisy with some Americans freely exercising their First Amendment right to petition the government even as that government prohibited others from exercising their First Amendment right to peaceably assemble at race tracks or playgrounds.

The protests put paid to the notion of mail-in ballots. We saw Americans are ready, willing and eager to exercise their constitutional rights even at the risk of being exposed to the CCP virus.

If you will stand with thousands to protest, you can stand in line and vote in person.