SECTIONS
Diversions Education
Print

Breathtaking X-ray 'map of the universe' could revolutionize future of astronomy

New telescope effectively doubles number of sources catalogued so far

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 19, 2020 at 1:36pm
Print

(RUSSIA TODAY) A German-Russian space telescope has beamed back a truly breathtaking map of the entire sky as seen through x-rays from the observational post some 1.5 million km from Earth.

The eRosita instrument, mounted on the Spektr-RG orbital telescope which was launched in July last year, captured the universe in all its glory, replete with black holes devouring everything in their vicinities, exploding stars, and searing hot gas clouds sprawling across the Milky Way and beyond.

The telescope only became operational in December and began scanning the entire sky, sending back the first all-sky data-set just last week for processing. The results were published on Friday.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×