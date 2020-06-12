Bus driver attacked over comments about Jesus

A bus driver in Israel has been attacked publicly and faces a disciplinary hearing in which he could lose his job for talking about Jesus to an adult passenger.

Israel Today reports a video clip posted online shows the driver "expounding on how Jesus (Yeshua) came to save and how believing in him is in line with Jewish faith."

"It's not the Tanakh (Old Testament) and the New Testament. They are one. If you read it, one completes the other, and then you realize that it all comes from the Holy Spirit," the driver said.

The report also noted the driver's comments about Islam.

"Regarding women, Jesus was so respectful of women. But in Islam, Mohammed married something like 20 young girls. Whatever was for his benefit, he would say that God had approved it. And you [Mohammed] say you believe in the 10 Commandments? Then why in the Quran do you also say to commit murder? Where did you learn that?" the driver said.

The video shows passengers telling him to shut up, without success.

"One of Israel’s largest Internet news portals, Ynet, later ran a TV segment on the incident in which they interviewed a passenger who was angry over what he saw as 'missionary activity,'" the report said.

The passenger claimed it's illegal for the driver to proselytize. But Israel Today pointed out it's illegal only for someone to specifically target minors for conversion.

One of the comments below a video on YouTube of the Ynet report said: "It’s interesting that the muezzin can call out [the Muslim call to prayer] every day for everyone to hear, including children, and you all consider this normal."

The bus company, Kavim, posted a statement that said: "The matter is known to the company. Considering that this is the second complaint on this matter, and after the driver failed to cease his activity, he has been summoned to a disciplinary hearing and the company will weigh whether or not to continue his employment."

Fox News reported Ynet's interviewer asked one of the people who complained, "Would you be so upset if the driver had been preaching repentance according to Jewish law?"

The passenger said, "No, and it wouldn't have been illegal either."