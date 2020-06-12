A call to the new and improved 911

Picture this, he said in his best Rod Serling voice. And now that I think about it, this is where we are in America – in an episode of "The Twilight Zone."

It's the middle of the night. You and your family are fast asleep. But suddenly you're awakened by a sound outside. You go to the window, look down and see two armed men attempting to break in. What do you do?

As they have yet to gain entry, you have time to arm up and then call 911.

As an aside, if you do not own a weapon and not trained to use one, you're probably toast anyway, as the average nationwide response to a 911 call is almost 10 minutes – an eternity when in an armed encounter.

Back to the 911 call.

The phone rings and they pick up. "911 – what's your emergency?"

"I think someone is breaking into my house. Please send the police as fast as you can."

"I'm sorry sir, but the mayor and city council abolished the police months ago, if you recall."

"Oh my God – that's right. So what do I do?"

"Fear not sir – our benevolent city officials would never just leave you hanging. They didn't just abolish the white, racist, nationalist police force. It's more like repeal and replace. They fired all the old racist cops and replaced them."

"Replaced them? Replace them with whom?"

"Yes that's right – they've been replaced with our new City Revolutionary Force. I really like the new CRF emblem. It was designed by Keyonna Jones. As I'm sure you know, Keyonna was one of the main influencers and designers of the Giant Black Lives Matters street lettering in Washington, D.C."

"That's right. I recall seeing them. But why are they all wearing brown uniforms? What happened to the blue?"

"Studies show that blue police uniforms are racist and nationalist and frighten the black community. We decided on 'Brown Shirts' because it was more representative of people of color."

"OK, OK – I'm running out of time here. Can you please dispatch them out here as quickly as possible?"

"Yes of course, sir. May I have your name and address?"

"Yes, yes. My name is William Jackson, I live at 555 Main St. Please send someone soon!"

"That's a fine name. Let me just bring you up on the screen real quick. Only take a second."

"Oh no … I'm so sorry. Mr. Jackson. It seems you are Caucasian."

"That's right – so what."

"Well, as you must know, it's been established over the last several months, since the death of Saint George, George Floyd, that only Black Lives Matter, and you are clearly not black, nor any kind of P.O.C. for that matter. It's also been well-established that being Caucasian and calling 911 is an indication of white privilege. Additionally, the mayor has decreed it illegal for a cracker to defend his home, if a P.O.C. wishes to loot it."

"So where does that leave me? What the hell am I supposed to do?"

"We would ask that you and your family welcome the looters in, step aside, let them take whatever they wish and hope they don't kill you in the process. Thank you for calling the new and improved BLM 911."

CLICK!

Sound absurd? It did just a few months ago. But is it really anymore? Does it really sound that farfetched, with as quickly as our cities have devolved into BLM/Antifa war zones?

Who in their right mind would have, or even could have, predicted that a section of a major United States city – Seattle, Washington – a full seven blocks, would be ceded by officials and taken over by radicals, renaming it, "Free Capital Hill," ironically complete with armed border guards and a border wall of sorts, requiring IDs to enter, extorting entry payments and frisking would-be entrants.

Is it just me that would like a total 2020 do-over?

