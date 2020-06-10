SECTIONS
Diversions Health Politics U.S. WorldTHE STAR TREATMENT
Print

Celebrity vents: 'This country is doomed,' plans to leave U.S. if Trump wins

'It is a failed experiment. I don't see us pulling ourselves out of this'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 10, 2020 at 5:05pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Broadway veteran Patti LuPone is speaking her truth about the current state of America and she says that if it continues under President Trump's reign come November, she's packing her bags.

Like many other performers around the globe, LuPone's career has been placed on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The current state of the economy and the country was solely orchestrated by Trump, she says.

"This country is doomed," LuPone told Variety, of which she is one of its Power of Women honorees. "I think it is a failed experiment. I don't see us pulling ourselves out of this."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×