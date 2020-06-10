Celebrity vents: 'This country is doomed,' plans to leave U.S. if Trump wins

(FOX NEWS) -- Broadway veteran Patti LuPone is speaking her truth about the current state of America and she says that if it continues under President Trump's reign come November, she's packing her bags.

Like many other performers around the globe, LuPone's career has been placed on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The current state of the economy and the country was solely orchestrated by Trump, she says.

"This country is doomed," LuPone told Variety, of which she is one of its Power of Women honorees. "I think it is a failed experiment. I don't see us pulling ourselves out of this."

Read the full story ›