China denies coronavirus cover-up, insists relations with rest of world not damaged

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- China has said its relations with the rest of the world have not been damaged by the Covid-19 pandemic and insisted it has been transparent about the coronavirus.
Beijing released a 37,000-word white paper on Sunday highlighting its efforts to fight the disease and enhance international cooperation.
“I don’t agree with the claim that China’s relations with other countries have been negatively impacted. It’s not true,” foreign vice-minister Ma Zhaoxu told a briefing on the white paper.