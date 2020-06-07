Christians sue governor over earlier church restrictions

(RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH) -- CHARLOTTESVILLE — Four Madison County residents have sued Gov. Ralph Northam, saying state executive orders aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 infringe upon their religious freedom.

Northam’s executive orders describing limits on state operations and businesses did not deem church employees essential and barred attendees from gathering together in numbers greater than 10.

One of the plaintiffs, Mike Sharman, is a lawyer who teaches an adult Sunday school class at his church, according to the complaint.

