Church puts bishop on trial for following Bible on marriage

The Episcopal Church has put one of its bishops on trial for following the Bible.

William Love, the bishop of Albany, New York, is accused of breaking his ordination vows by refusing to allow same-sex marriages in his diocese, according to the U.K.'s Christian Institute.

The bishop abides by the traditional Christian doctrine that marriage is the union of one man and one woman.

Paul Cooney, a church lawyer, claimed that by rejecting same-sex marriages, Love "failed to conform to the worship of the church."

TRENDING: Latino man fired for making white-supremacist symbol, but turns out he was cracking his knuckles

"The church's sacramental rites are theologically sacred and a pastorally critical element of its worship, and by prohibiting same-sex couples access to the sacramental rite of marriage, [Bishop Love] fails to conform to this holy and important element of worship of the Episcopal church," Cooney said.

The denomination adopted a resolution in 2018 authorizing same-sex marriage. It provides that if a bishop doesn't agree, he isn't required to perform any ceremonies but must provide someone else to do it.

Rev. Chip Strickland, on behalf of Love, said there was no violation because the church's "resolution" did not hold canonical status, and it conflicted with the church's historic own doctrine and worship.

He acknowledged the Episcopal consensus today is to allow same-sex marriages, but the doctrine of the church "as found in the marriage rites, the prefaces in the marriage rites and the catechism defines marriage as between a man and a woman."

Should the bishop have stayed in the Episcopal Church after it accepted same-sex marriage? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 9% (6 Votes) 91% (63 Votes)

Further, he continued, the "worship of the church, found in the same places I've just mentioned, in the Book of Common Prayer, which is obviously the worship of the Church, show that marriage is between a man and a woman."

Christian Today reported the church was putting Love through its Title IV disciplinary process.

The hearing was supervised by the bishop of Rhode Island, Nicholas Knisely, who said a decision will be issued in the coming weeks.

An conservative organization within the worldwide Anglican Communion, of which the U.S. Episcopal Church is a member, issued a statement condemning the trial.

"So we have the tragic and paradoxical prosecution of a faithful bishop using church laws that were designed to protect the integrity of the Christian faith now being deployed to enforce practices that are contrary to Scripture," said the statement by the organization, GAFGON.

See the hearing on Bishop Love's case: