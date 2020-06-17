SECTIONS
Church to yank Robert E. Lee stained glass, repents for 'white supremacy'

'Acknowledging our own sin'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 16, 2020 at 9:18pm
(FOX6NOW) -- BOISE, Idaho — One of the largest churches in Boise, Idaho, apologized for participating in “white supremacy” and announced it is removing the likeness of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a stained-glass window.

In a statement, the pastors and staff at the Cathedral of the Rockies began by “acknowledging our own sin with a stained glass window,” which also features presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

