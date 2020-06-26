Cindy Jacobs talks prophecy, prayer and protests

At the tender age of 4 she gave her first prophecy.

When she was 9 she was already proclaiming the Gospel.

Today, Cindy Jacobs and her husband of 46 years lead Generals International, equipping countless millions worldwide over 35 years in effective prophetic intercession.

This warm-hearted, wonderful servant of God is a friend and fellow laborer who is passionate in her assignment. She was kind enough in the midst of our unprecedented upheaval to invest time sharing with me her biblically informed perspective on being change-agents advancing the kingdom of God.

Jacobs founded the Reformation Prayer Network, a coalition of prayer "generals" in all 50 states who coordinate intercessory teams in nearly every county in America! She also chairs the Apostolic Counsel of Prophetic Elders. This expansive network of senior leaders enables her to share their collective wisdom with us to be "sons of Issachar, those having understanding of times and what we should do" (1 Chronicles 12:32).

Cindy has ministered in more than 100 nations and written outstanding books such as "Women Rise Up!" and "Possessing the Gates of the Enemy." She brings counsel to high-level political officials in America and abroad.

Having experienced the unexpected worldwide pandemic, economic catastrophe and explosive nationwide racial riots, it behooves us to humbly seek the Lord and listen to this anointed seer. What follows are just some of Jacobs' insights derived from my interaction with her. I encourage you to listen to the full conversation contained in the four podcasts on "Here's the Deal."

Seeking truth not comfort

When I began in vocational ministry nearly five decades ago, I remember hearing Billy Graham proclaim, "The Bible is meant to comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable." He also left us with a sober warning that if we don't repent and recognize Jesus as the "Prince of Peace and receive His love in our hearts, the racial tension will increase, racial demands will become more militant, and a great deal of blood will be shed."

C.S. Lewis said, "If you look for truth, you may find comfort in the end; if you look for comfort, you will not get either comfort or truth."

Today God is issuing a clarion call for His people to "reset, repent and bring reformation." Our nation is up for grabs with "powers and principalities" operating through leftists and anarchists stoking revolution to dismantle America as we were founded, as a covenant nation. It is uncomfortable to face this chilling reality but we must position ourselves as "watchmen on the wall" (Isaiah 62:6) devoted to prayer and fasting while also serving as watchmen warning of what God requires.

"I have made you a watchman. … Whenever you hear the word from My mouth then warn them from Me. When I say to the wicked, 'You shall surely die' and you do not warn him, nor speak to warn the wicked from his wicked way that he may live, the same wicked man shall die in his iniquity, but his blood I will require at your hand. Yet if you warn the wicked and he does not turn from his wickedness or from his wicked way, he shall die in his iniquity. But you have delivered your soul" (Ezekiel 3:17-19).

Salt in society

We are called to be salt, preserving our society from rot and being "trampled under foot by men" (Matthew 5:13). This means we follow the pattern Jesus laid out in the Sermon on the Mount leading up to our call as the "salt of the earth." We must be "poor in spirit ... genuinely mourn ... be meek ... hunger and thirst for righteousness ... be merciful ... pure in heart and peacemakers so we will be called the sons of God" (Matthew 5:3-9).

As evil intensifies and the pace accelerates, we're called to be consistent in building relationships, listening, sharing the gospel and being engaged in promoting justice and righteousness. This is how we avoid imbalance and remain level as Christians. "Righteousness and justice are the foundation of your throne." (Psalm 89:14).

Thirty years ago, Jacobs spoke prophetically on "The 700 Club" and said that if we don't deal with racial bigotry and injustice in America, the streets would be stained with blood.

But we must be careful to distinguish between the slogan "black lives matter" and the deceptive organization currently leading the protest movement. On Fox News on Wednesday, the president of New York BLM, Hawk Newsome, was asked what Black Lives Matters wants. His response: "If this country doesn't give us what we want, we will burn down the system to replace it.

In my personal research I've discovered "behind the curtains" three women founders of BLM steering the ship. They are all outspoken, self-identifying Marxists, Alicia Garza (39), Patrisse Cullors (36) and Opel Tometi (35). Two identify themselves as "queer" as BLM has cashed in with $100 million from liberal groups, including $33 million from anti-American socialist George Soros. Seventy-one percent goes to salaries, benefits and consulting fees.

It is my personal conviction that Christians, and especially leaders, feeling guilt and shame (from God or maybe the enemy?) who want to "virtue signal" or show sincere remorse for sinful attitudes and practices should be extremely careful in identifying with various organizations in marching, kneeling, wearing T-shirts and lifting fists, lest they be perceived as embracing agendas that promote values contrary to Scripture plus influence others, especially impressionable children and youth. Jesus explicitly warned us of rampant deception in the last days (Matthew 24:3-23) alongside the clear biblical directive: "Examine all things. Firmly hold onto what is good. Abstain from all appearances of evil" (1 Thessalonians 5:21-2).

Heaven forbid our children or grandchildren get arrested among looters, arsonists and anarchists because they naïvely "joined the crowd" with noble intentions (like marching in Gay Pride parades) and the enemy uses it to bring destruction.

Crisis brings clarity

Parallels to the Russian Revolution are chilling. In the end it took only a relatively small nucleus of committed radicals to topple the government and replace it with a communist regime.

From her extensive travels, Cindy pointed out how strategic planning of well-funded and organized anarchists mark territory and eventually accomplish a takeover. The time for passivity among pastors and God's people is over. We must identify strongholds in the spirit; know our absolute authority in Jesus; understand spiritual warfare and be fully engaged in the battle as outlined in Ephesians 6.

Amidst escalating racial tensions, true Christ-followers intentionally and compassionately interact with black Americans to understand their experience and pain. It's essential not optional to help bring healing and see racial reconciliation. "He has told you, O man, what is good and what does the Lord require of you, but to do justice and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?" (Micah 6:8).

We are all image-bearers created "in the image of God" (Genesis 1:27); "there is no partiality with God" (Romans 2:11); "if you show partiality, you are committing sin" (James 2:9); and, "He has made from one blood every nation of men to live on the entire face of the earth." (Acts 17:26).

At the same time we must be extremely discerning so we're not involved with extremists exploiting racial discord for destructive ends. Many Christians and even high-profile pastors desirous of demonstrating sympathy and solidarity with what can be legitimate and noble naïvely become identified with leftist movements and agendas.

The Black Lives Matter movement stands for defunding/disbanding police agencies; guaranteed income without working for minorities; free college/open admissions for all minorities; reducing the voting age to 16; releasing all "political prisoners" from prison (except for rapists and murderers); developing an armed branch of "peace officers"; reparations for slavery; and, has as its top supporter ($33 million) George Soros, who is committed to the destruction of America.

Black, yellow, red, bronze and white lives all matter and must be treated with dignity and respect. All life is sacred from the womb to the tomb, and that includes the disabled, sick, elderly, mentally challenged and pre-born babies. With 1,000 black babies aborted daily in America, we say, "Little black lives matter, too!" And when will those standing for "social justice" speak up regarding this "genocide," as it's labeled by Dr. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.?

Here's the deal: God wants us to have a sense of urgency at this tipping point in our nation's history. Precious servants like Cindy Jacobs are catalysts awakening and equipping us to recognize the past and redeem the future for the glory of God!

