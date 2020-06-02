SECTIONS
Diversions Politics U.S.WND MEDIA
Print

CNN's Don Lemon: 'We are teetering on a dictatorship' after Trump's George Floyd address

'Open your eyes, America. Open your eyes'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2020 at 10:42pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- CNN anchor Don Lemon offered a dire warning to the country following President Trump's Rose Garden address about the George Floyd protests.

On Monday evening, the president expressed sympathy over the police-involved killing of George Floyd but also wielded the power of the military, vowing to deploy armed services if states don't have the riots under control.

Lemon, who over the weekend demanded to hear from Trump after previously insisting that "nobody wants to hear" from him, indicated that he did not like what the president had to say.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×