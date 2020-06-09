'Completely made up': N.Y. Times gets Trump-endorsement story wrong

The New York Times and other establishment media bristle at President Trump's regular reference to them as "fake news," but the "paper of record" has only given more fuel to the president's argument this week.

The Times reported Saturday that former President George W. Bush "won't support Mr. Trump's re-election."

The publication cited "people familiar with their thinking" who claim not only that George W. Bush would not support Trump, his brother Jeb Bush "isn't sure."

But a spokesman for the former president, Freddy Ford, called the Times assertion false, saying Bush would steer clear of speaking publicly on his presidential vote, the Texas Tribune reported.

"This is completely made up," Ford said in an email to the Tribune. "He is retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote."

The Hill reported Ford said the former president would not get involved in the election and would only speak out on policy issues.

The Times' story focused on Republicans it described as not supporting President Trump.

It quoted several individuals, including William H. McRaven, a retired Navy admiral, who are critical of the president.

But the Times acknowledged: "Mr. Trump won election in 2016, of course, in spite of a parade of Republicans and retired military officers who refused to support him. Far more current G.O.P. elected officials are publicly backing Mr. Trump than did four years ago. Among his unwavering supporters are Republican leaders like Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, and past foes like Senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham. And polls today indicate that rank-and-file Republicans are squarely behind the president, although that is in part because some Republicans who can’t abide Mr. Trump now align with independents."

Recently, the Times reported a doctor died from COVID-19 when, in fact, he did not.

It also delayed reporting on a woman accusing Joe Biden of sex assault and deleted "Wuhan" from its coronavirus tracking map.

The paper suggested that the coronavirus be named after Trump.

And it published a commentary by a terrorist.