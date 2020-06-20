Conservative social media site targeted by Visa lockout

Gab, the conservative social media platform which "champions free speech, individual liberty and the free flow of information online," has been targeted by Visa with a lockout of the payment processing company's services.

In an announcement on the site posted Friday, CEO Andrew Torba said Gab was accused by Visa of "promoting hate speech."

Visa could not be reached immediately for comment.

But Torba said, "Gab does no such thing. This is like saying Google 'promotes hate speech' because you can search racial slurs on their search engine and get results. Gab is a neutral technology platform. We follow the law, have an excellent relationship with law enforcement, and have a clear set of community guidelines that detail what is allowed on our website and what is not."

Gab's popular Drudge-style news page, Gab Trends, features center-right news feeds, including Fox News, Daily Mail, Breitbart, WND and others.

Torba said the real issue likely is that "Gab is not controlled and cannot be controlled by the oligarchic elite who are working to overthrow our countries and infect them with communism. It’s no coincidence that Katie Hopkins was banned from Twitter today, Zerohedge and The Federalist had their comment sections censored by Google, and VDARE is getting banned by their domain registrar. All of this is coordinated. It’s targeted."

He said while the president and Congress say they are "monitoring the situation," the reality is that "No one is coming to save us and no one is coming to save you. It’s on all of us to save ourselves."

He added, "So we have lost credit card processing yet again after a year and a half of working to get it restored. We have been under attack at the payment processing level all month long. In early June we were abruptly banned by two separate underwriting banks without cause."

Torba said Gab's community includes those from literally all walks of life with various beliefs and opinions, including on politics.

"What we all share is a commitment to free expression on the Internet, free from government or corporate censorship, for everyone on the planet."

"Gab.com has over 1 million cumulative registered users from around the world. Our top five markets are the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany."

Torba noted the irony that banks readily process "payments for pornography websites which are loaded with child exploitation, human trafficking and more."

And they likewise willingly process payments for cannabis, which is still illegal at the federal level.

And for gambling websites.

But Gab's T-shirts, hats and software subscriptions are problematic for Visa.

"I guess that’s 'high risk' to these people," said Torba.

He said the organization still accepts payments at Gab AI Inc., PO Box 441, Clarks Summit, PA, 18411, and online at GabPRO.

Torba ended by quoting Ephesians 6:12: "For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places."