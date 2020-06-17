Where are the conservatives in Washington?

Over the last few days, we've heard a few conservative commentators discussing the lack of pushback we're seeing from Republican lawmakers and so-called conservative leaders against recent efforts to advance a radical socialist agenda on the part of the political left. It could be said that this push was touched off by the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25; a more accurate statement is that leftist radicals and socialists in government are opportunistically exploiting Floyd's death as an ostensible justification for fundamentally transforming our nation in their perverse image, starting with the criminal justice system and law enforcement.

Suffice it to say that due to our history, many Americans remain tentative regarding issues of race and thus are often not certain about which side is the right side in the case of contentious situations that arise in this area. This is compounded when facts are obscured and the agenda co-opted by the left, as has increasingly been the case since the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.

So, at present, we have the guilted white idiots who have succumbed to the left's demagoguery and determined that they should align with the Black Lives Matter crowd and encourage others to do likewise. We have spoiled, entitled Hollywood dolts advocating for armed insurrection and suffering no consequences whatsoever.

We have billion-dollar corporations reflexively knuckling-under to Black Lives Matter and the attendant policy abominations being proposed by the left, canceling TV shows that depict police in a favorable light and publishing advertisements showing their solidarity with this ginned-up "movement."

We have governors and mayors who are letting their cities burn because they are in solidarity with radicals and anarchists; these of course hire or appoint like-minded police chiefs and other city officials. The elected officials are only in office because they were voted in by rank-and-file liberals who didn't know they were cutting their own throats, or fools who needed to feel good about themselves in voting for an ethnic minority, a homosexual or a radical feminist.

Now, according to a recent article on the Fox News website, supporters of the "defund the police" push say their efforts aren't really about eliminating police departments or stripping law enforcement agencies of their money. They say "it is time for the country to address systemic problems in policing in America and spend more on what communities across the U.S. need, like housing and education."

Since this is the same mantra we've heard from liberals for nearly 60 years, we don't have to read between the lines to determine how this might translate into policy. In this case, it would likely mean tying police funding to adherence to the leftist agenda (as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden recently proposed). "Spending" can safely be interpreted as a demand for a ton of taxpayer cash: Subsequently, people in low-income urban areas will receive new squalid tenements to live in instead of old ones, and the corrupt, agenda-driven educational system will be able to propagandize ethnic youth more effectively.

When crime spikes – as it inevitably does when you defund police departments – the very same activists swoop in, claiming that the system doesn't care about crime in black communities.

Nothing changes, and the cycle continues.

Writing for Fox News this week, commentator Liz Peek decried the silence of the "silent majority" who, despite being horrified at the protracted and widespread civil unrest, remain curiously mute with regard to their outrage. "Most Americans are horrified by these offenses, but fearful," Peek wrote. "They know that objecting to the violence or challenging the overarching accusation from the Left – that our country is 'profoundly racist' – is dangerous. The woke mob will shame you and get you fired."

There's little doubt that this rings true to a large extent, but to a larger extent, it is profoundly disgusting. The idea that a population would resign itself to enslavement – essentially the proposition the left is offering Americans – under the threat of being called disagreeable names begs the question of whether said population might in fact deserve to be enslaved.

Even more disgusting is the lack of response to the anarchy and unrest by elected officials in the Republican Party and so-called conservative leaders in Washington.

Why aren't the conservative stalwarts of the GOP holding daily press conferences wherein they spell out precisely how Black Lives Matter is a communistic organization in the Maoist-Leninist spirit of '60s revolutionaries like the Black Panther Party, the Weather Underground and Barack Obama's old pal Bill Ayers? Why are they not screaming from the rooftops concerning how radicals have insinuated themselves into the Democratic Party to such an extent that a vote for any Democrat has essentially become a vote for hard-line socialism? Why are they not revealing the numerous ties groups such as these have to anti-American socialist billionaire George Soros and other wealthy leftist enablers?

The historical figures whom these groups admire and would emulate murdered, maimed and enslaved nearly a half-billion people during the last century. It is only reasonable to assume that they would have no compunction whatsoever with murdering tens of thousands of us (at the very least) to ensure the obedience of the rest – and we're supposed to guard our speech when discussing what to do about them, lest they call us names?

The very notion is manifestly insane.

When Barack Obama became president and Republican leaders were loath to criticize anything he did for fear of being labeled as racists, obviously the concern was valid, because this is exactly what occurred when any white person called Obama's policies into question.

As Obama's term wore on and the crimes of his administration mounted, however, it became clear that the issue was far more systemic than one of character.

The reason we're not hearing from conservative elected officials vis-à-vis all of this violence and demagoguery is the same reason Donald Trump was elected as our president in the first place, and that is because we don't have any truly conservative elected officials. We have a few Republican representatives and senators who are conservative-leaning on some key issues, and others who talk a good game, but by the end of Obama's term, it had become apparent to millions of voters that everyone in the Washington establishment is playing for the same team – the State.

By 2016, Americans were sick of the same political games being played for over 50 years as we edged closer and closer toward a megalithic socialist state in the model of Europe. Oh, sure – every now and then, we'd get a president who substantially improved the economy or was a hard-liner on national security, but beneath that, our incremental gravitation leftward continued unabated.

This is why Donald Trump was elected in 2016. This is why he must be reelected in 2020, and why the political left must be completely disenfranchised in America, once and for all. I'll forgo saying "by any means necessary" because, if this has not become apparent by now, it soon will be.