Corporate America pledges $1.7 billion to Black Lives Matter

(INFORMATION LIBERATION) It is going to be quite a trip watching Black Lives Matter spend billions of dollars in the coming years -- handed to them by the most powerful megacorporations in the world -- to tell everyone how "systemically oppressed" they are!

From Black Enterprise, "Black Lives Matter: Corporate America Has Pledged $1.678 Billion So Far":

Companies have made extraordinary pledges of support in the face of significant operational and financial challenges. Many have stepped up support for black workers and communities. These monetary commitments are designed to facilitate and support "action for racial justice -- to empower, support, and accelerate immediate solutions, as well as work towards long-term systematic transformation."

Read the full story ›