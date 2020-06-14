County gets sued for discriminating against Christian ministry

A federal court ruling has advanced a case against a Georgia county by the American Center for Law and Justice on behalf of a Christian ministry called Vision Warriors.

Cherokee County was accused nearly a year ago of violating the Federal Fair Housing Act as well as the Fourteenth Amendment through "a series of discriminatory land use decisions made by the county in an effort to keep the ministry from using the property as intended."

The complaint charges the county revoked Vision Warriors' previously granted zoning approval and tenant occupancy permit, erroneously classifying Vision Warriors’ proposed use and denying it a reasonable accommodation, as required under federal law.

TRENDING: Seattle zone's new enforcers blocking police response to 'rapes, robberies'

The county even changed its zoning ordinance to ensure that Vision Warriors would have to endure a "laborious land use application process only to be denied," ACLJ said.

The organization is a "faith community that seeks to transform men’s lives so that they can be better disciples, fathers, husbands, leaders, and friends."

The dispute came about when the county withdrew permission for the ministry to use land it bought for temporary housing for men recovering from addictions.

The case is in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

Are Christians in America being unfairly targeted by the government? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

ACLJ said Vision Warriors was assured at least twice by the county's zoning officials, including in writing, that its plans were approved. So the group spent $750,000 on the property and started assembling ministry operations.

But then the county revoked its permission.

The 6.5 acres of land in Woodstock, Georgia, previously housed a church, residence and retreat for missionaries and families in need. It had operated for decades with the county's approval. It had a residence that included an apartment, a worship hall, dorms with kitchen facilities, several shops for car repair and woodworking, and a storage building.

Zoning officials had said similar uses were allowed to continue. But they later changed their position, stating "that neighbors had expressed opposition regarding the type of residents Vision Warriors ministers to."

ACLJ said the county had wanted the case dismissed, claiming it was immune to such claims. Its lawyers argued it should not "be held responsible for any alleged violations of state or federal law."

But the court rejected the county's position, explaining "the historical background and the sequence of events leading up to [the county’s] challenged actions suggests discriminatory intent."

The court further held that Vision Warriors had adequately alleged a violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment by alleging that the county’s actions were "exclusionary, arbitrary, capricious and without any rational basis" and "discriminate between plaintiff and other similarly situated individuals and property owners."