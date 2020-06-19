County sheriff to California gov: We won't enforce mask order

(KFBK) Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones has a message for Governor Gavin Newsom regarding the new California health order requiring all 40-million residents of the state to wear masks in public places to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Jones has no interest interest in enforcing the rule.

The Sheriff said in a written statement on Friday that he recommends that everyone continue exercising safe practices, including wearing masks pursuant to the Governor's recommendation, especially around those in high-risk groups.

But when it comes to ordering deputies to enforce the order, Jones said it's a minor offense and there is too great a risk for negative outcomes during enforcement encounters with people who choose to comply. He insisted that it would be inappropriate for deputies to criminally enforce the Governor's mandate.

Read the full story ›