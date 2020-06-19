SECTIONS
County sheriff to California gov: We won't enforce mask order

Too great a risk for negative outcomes during enforcement encounters for minor offense

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 19, 2020 at 6:21pm
(KFBK) Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones has a message for Governor Gavin Newsom regarding the new California health order requiring all 40-million residents of the state to wear masks in public places to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Jones has no interest interest in enforcing the rule.

The Sheriff said in a written statement on Friday that he recommends that everyone continue exercising safe practices, including wearing masks pursuant to the Governor's recommendation, especially around those in high-risk groups.

But when it comes to ordering deputies to enforce the order, Jones said it's a minor offense and there is too great a risk for negative outcomes during enforcement encounters with people who choose to comply. He insisted that it would be inappropriate for deputies to criminally enforce the Governor's mandate.

