Cunning leopard uses baby monkey as BAIT to lure adults

But trick doesn't work

Published June 4, 2020 at 2:23pm
(LONDON DAILY MAIL) An amateur wildlife photographer has captured the rare moment a leopard used a baby vervet monkey as bait in an attempt to lure in larger adults.

Thomas Retterath, from Germany, documented the scenes, in Botswana's Okavango Delta, as the big cat toyed with the small primate.

No adult monkeys took the bait, and by the time Thomas and his tour group had to leave for their flight, the baby monkey was still alive and in the care of the leopard.

