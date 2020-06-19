Democrat leaders pander to the Vandals

Failed presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wants to do more than remove the names of Confederate generals from American military bases. She also proposes what Fox News' Tucker Carlson calls "the desecration of war graves" by tearing down a monument to Confederate soldiers buried in Virginia's Arlington National Cemetery.

"This," says Carlson, "is vandalism," named for the Vandals, one of the most destructive tribes that wrecked ancient Rome. "Healthy societies do not destroy their own history."

The Vandals have returned, and Sen. Warren panders to their most extreme demands to tear down a free and free-enterprise America. She wants to be slow Joe Biden's vice-presidential running mate and successor.

So does Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who approved charging with murder one of two Atlanta policemen attacked and overpowered by a black arrestee who grabbed one of their Tasers, fired this "lethal weapon" (according to Georgia law) at one officer, and was fatally shot.

Today's Vandals, akin to a racist lynch mob, demand the blood of these white policemen. Fearing more mass lootings and arson, Mayor Bottoms offered these officers as human sacrifices.

TRENDING: Stacey Abrams makes major Biden VP announcement after months of auditioning

FREE SPECIAL INVESTIGATIVE REPORT ON ANTIFA! What exactly is ANTIFA and what are its real goals? Why does it viciously attack America at every opportunity, prompting President Trump to label it a "domestic terror group"? WND is offering an original, in-depth investigative report on ANTIFA – absolutely FREE! Sign-up here for your copy of this powerful 22,000-word e-book exposing ANTIFA, which will be delivered to you immediately!

"Extremists are never placated," says Carlson. "Every success makes them stronger and … more radical." The left now rages to defund and decease police. Its groupthink mob chants, "What do we want? Dead cops. When do want 'em? Now!"

The Democratic Party represented slave owners and the Ku Klux Klan. Now it has gone far left and wants to enslave all of us in a collectivist brown-shirt socialist dictatorship.

Democrats, who failed to overthrow President Donald Trump in a dishonest coup d'etat, wrecked Trump's successful economy by locking down businesses and Trump rallies, while letting protesters and rioters rule the streets. Democrats claim that a Trump Tulsa rally will spread coronavirus. It likely will, because of leftist cash offered for infecting Trump and a Denver leftist city councilwoman's approval for infecting Trump rallies (discussed in this column on March 5), which could cause many deaths.

Do you agree with the recent claims of Fox's Tucker Carlson? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt promised us "Four Freedoms," including "Freedom from Fear." As Democratic politicians surrender to every Vandal demand, are you free from fear?

FDR had radical progressive Henry Wallace – deeply sympathetic to the Soviet Union and its Marxist ideology – as his vice president, only a heartbeat away from controlling the United States. Shortly before his death, FDR replaced Wallace with Harry Truman, who became president. Truman had been a member of the Ku Klux Klan – not because he was anti-black, he said, but because he was anti-Roman Catholic.

If Hillary Clinton had been elected president in 2016, her running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, would today be a heartbeat away from ruling the United States.

Days ago, Sen. Kaine declared that "the United States didn't inherit slavery. … We created it." This would be a surprise to ancient Roman and Greek slave owners such as utopian philosopher Plato, or to the slave-owning Prophet of Islam Muhammad, or to more than a million European Christians enslaved since 1530 by Muslims, or to the slave-owning Obama family of Kenya who hated the British for abolishing slavery there.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led pandering Democrats wearing imitation Ghana Kente cloth of the Asante Empire, which grew wealthy by enslaving fellow Africans and selling them to white slavers. Democrats were honoring this richest slave-owning African tribe.

Kaine proposed prohibiting any use of troops to stop mass looting and torching of American cities. Leftist Democratic mayors and governors have ordered their police not to stop leftist Vandals.

As a young Catholic activist in Central America, Kaine found a close mentor who advocated "Liberation Theology," whose critics describe it as a radical left cult imitation of Christianity that replaces Christ with the communism of racist Karl Marx.

In 2017, Kaine's son Linwood Michael "Woody" Kaine, then 25, was convicted, fined and put on probation in Minneapolis. He reportedly had donned the all-black garb of urban terrorist group Antifa, been associated with throwing a smoke bomb into a Republican gathering at the state Capitol, ran away and when surrounded by police threatened to violently resist arrest. Three years later, Antifa was involved in reducing African American neighborhoods in Minneapolis to ashes.

Whomever Joe Biden picks as his running mate must be thoroughly vetted for signs of the same leftist views associated with Sen. Kaine, a "stealth" radical the liberal media told voters was a "moderate." To paraphrase songwriter Bob Dylan, we cannot risk the destruction of our country because radical Democrats are helping the Vandals take the handles.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications. His latest paper co-authored with Craig R. Smith, "The Secret War," shows how to rethink several areas of investment to protect and grow your savings against little-known economic threats. For a free, postpaid copy, call toll-free 800-630-1492.