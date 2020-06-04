Democrats plan crackdown on ID's for federal officers

Democrats are seizing on an issue they believe will help resolve the violence that has enveloped the public protests of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody.

They want federal law enforcement officers to identify themselves upon demand.

Unacceptable for uniformed federal officers policing constitutionally-protected assemblies to refuse to identify themselves to people who pay their salaries. Denying accountability to the public they serve ensures abuses. I'm working on legislation to stop this.

More to come. https://t.co/1rF8Q0Pqxr — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) June 3, 2020

On Twitter, Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., said it is simply "unacceptable" for federal officers to "refuse to identify themselves to people who pay their salaries."

The Washington Examiner noted he was not the only Democrat proposing the policy.

"I will be introducing legislation to require uniformed federal officers performing any domestic security duties to clearly identify what military branch or agency they represent," Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, wrote on Twitter.

Some officers trying to quell a riot outside the White House "were seen without badges or identifying labels on their uniforms," the report said.

That cannot be allowed, contended Beyer.

"Denying accountability to the public they serve ensures abuses," he said.

According to Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a law professor at the University of Dayton, the uniform requirements for members of the military, such as the Army and National Guard, are not the same as for other federal law enforcement agents.

One Twitter user complained that federal agents outside the White House "won't identify themselves."

Further, he alleged that their insignias and name plates had been removed.