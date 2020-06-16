The dishonest truth? Study says people lie to appear more honest

(STUDY FINDS) -- WASHINGTON — Have you ever felt guilty about a lucky break you received? Sometimes the truth seems so unbelievable people feel it might be better to keep it to themselves. One recent study says some people actually prefer to lie because of the fear that the truth will hurt their reputation.

The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, looks at several experiments which test how people handle situations where they gain a financial advantage over others. Researchers say several people chose to lie about their good fortune because telling the truth could make them appear selfish or dishonest.

“Many people care greatly about their reputation and how they will be judged by others, and a concern about appearing honest may outweigh our desire to actually be honest,” says lead researcher Shoham Choshen-Hillel, from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in a statement. “Our findings suggest that when people obtain extremely favorable outcomes, they anticipate other people’s suspicious reactions and prefer lying and appearing honest over telling the truth and appearing as selfish liars.”

