Doctor reveals: COVID-19 is losing potency

The head of a hospital in Milan, Italy, says COVID-19 is vanishing from his nation.

Italy has been one of the hardest hit nations by the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China. It had now killed more than 370,000 people around the world.

Now, however, Alberto Zangrillo, a doctor who heads the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, told Reuters, "In reality, the virus clinically no longer exists in Italy."

TRENDING: Top FBI lawyer who green-lighted Obamagate surveillance is forced to quit

It is losing its potency, the doctor reported.

"The swabs that were performed over the last 10 days showed a viral load in quantitative terms that was absolutely infinitesimal compared to the ones carried out a month or two months ago," Zangrillo said.

More than 33,000 people in Italy have been reported to have died of coronavirus.

Reuters reported, however, that "new infections and fatalities have fallen steadily in May and the country is unwinding some of the most rigid lockdown restrictions introduced anywhere on the continent."

Zangrillo said the medical facts of the outbreak need to be considered.

"We've got to get back to being a normal country. Someone has to take responsibility for terrorizing the country," he charged.

Government officials say it's not yet clear there is victory over COVID-19.

"Pending scientific evidence to support the thesis that the virus has disappeared. ... I would invite those who say they are sure of it not to confuse Italians," Sandra Zampa said. She's in the nation's health ministry.

She told Reuters she still encourages Italians to use "maximum caution" and avoid large groups.

A second doctor quoted by the news agency also said he was seeing the coronavirus weaken.

"The strength the virus had two months ago is not the same strength it has today," said Matteo Bassetti, head of the infectious diseases clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa.