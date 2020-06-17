DOJ goes to court to halt John Bolton book

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The Justice Department filed a federal lawsuit against John Bolton on Tuesday, seeking to block the publication and sale of his new White House memoir, arguing the former national security adviser’s book contains classified information that cannot be released to the public.

"This is a civil action by the United States to prevent Defendant John R. Bolton, a former National Security Advisor, from compromising national security by publishing a book containing classified information — in clear breach of agreements he signed as a condition of his employment and as a condition of gaining access to highly classified information and in clear breach of the trust placed within him by the United States Government," reads the opening of the 116-page court filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The lawsuit made various entreaties to the court to stop the book from being published, but the lawsuit did not appear to include the temporary restraining order request typically needed to stop a book from actually being sold. The complaint also focused on the government’s pursuit of any profits from the book’s sale — an effort in which experts believe the government will likely prevail.

Read the full story ›