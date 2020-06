(BBC NEWS) -- Tea brands Yorkshire Tea and PG Tips have voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement (BLM) after boycott threats from critics.

It began when Laura Towler, a far-right vlogger based in Yorkshire, praised her local brand for not having voiced support for the movement.

Yorkshire Tea said it had not yet commented on the BLM protests as it had been "taking time to educate" itself.

